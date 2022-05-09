Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,859 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Masco worth $37,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masco by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,243,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 307,688 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

