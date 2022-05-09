Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.46-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Masimo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.25 EPS.

MASI stock traded down $8.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,089. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.