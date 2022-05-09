Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires New Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

