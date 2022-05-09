Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.