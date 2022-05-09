Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MET opened at $67.54 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

