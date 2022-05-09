Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $107,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

