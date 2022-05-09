Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $120,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 257.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chemours were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 28.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,775 shares of company stock worth $8,804,315. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

