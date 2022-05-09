Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $81,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 834.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

NYSE PEAK opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

