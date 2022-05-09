Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 180 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 257.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

