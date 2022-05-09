Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 261 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 303.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,438,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,908,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

