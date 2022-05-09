Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 379 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.