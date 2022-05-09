Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,354.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,593.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

