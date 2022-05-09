Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

