Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 151 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $253.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

