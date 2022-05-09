Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.37. 151,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

