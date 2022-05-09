Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 565 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,139,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,462. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

