Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $9.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $439.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,537. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

