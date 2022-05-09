Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. 397,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

