Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,130 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

