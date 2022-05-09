Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 4,716,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,816,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.