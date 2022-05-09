Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.45 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

