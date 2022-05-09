Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after buying an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

