Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $683,444.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00273186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015852 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

