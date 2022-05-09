MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 3982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

