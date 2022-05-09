MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $25,423.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

