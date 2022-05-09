McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.27. McDonald’s posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

