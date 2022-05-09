McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McKesson were worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,174 shares of company stock worth $4,520,488. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,903. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

