MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 618924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

