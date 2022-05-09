MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.75% of MEDNAX worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $18.37. 7,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

