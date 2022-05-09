Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

