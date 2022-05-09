Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00237588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00464289 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

