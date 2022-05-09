MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $821.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $821.00 and last traded at $825.58, with a volume of 12600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $927.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,086.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

