Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Tops $181,038.00

Merculet (MVP) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $497,941.01 and approximately $181,038.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00593576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036352 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.06 or 1.95416487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,386,060,823 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

