Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$321.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.47 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.44 EPS.

MRCY stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,083. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

