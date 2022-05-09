Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$321.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.47 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.44 EPS.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.83. 316,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 274.01, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

