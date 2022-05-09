Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of Methanex worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 465,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

