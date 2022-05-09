MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 406,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,345. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.