Metro Inc. (MRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$68.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Metro has a 1 year low of C$56.75 and a 1 year high of C$73.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

