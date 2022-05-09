MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,544,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,931. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.