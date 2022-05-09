Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 5401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have commented on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

