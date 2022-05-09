Minter Network Market Cap Reaches $8.42 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $9,078.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00181360 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00181227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00148224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036395 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,634,114,437 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

