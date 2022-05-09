Mirrored Alibaba Price Tops $106.41 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $6.10 million and $1.35 million worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.41 or 0.00345323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00152058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00599050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.74 or 1.98481710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 57,367 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

