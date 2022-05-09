Mizuho Bank Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,895,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 29.2% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

