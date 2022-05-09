Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 275.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.70 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

