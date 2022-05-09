Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

