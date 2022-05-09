Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $15.72 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of NVR worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,415.62 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,224.65 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,595.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,082.68. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

