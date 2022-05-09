Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $92.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

