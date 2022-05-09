Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 26843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 274,052 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

