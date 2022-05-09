Monavale (MONA) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $303.34 or 0.00907295 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00273477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015922 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003174 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,510 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.