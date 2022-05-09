Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $65.73. 9,038,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

